In January 2025, I wrote an optimistic article recommending a Buy on the S&P 500 (SP500), (NYSEARCA:SPY), citing a still resilient economy, earnings momentum, AI optimism, and the re-emergence of animal spirits, trumping the negatives
SPY: Too Many Negative Indicators (Downgrade)
Summary
- I'm downgrading my S&P 500 January Buy call to a Hold, because of several negative indicators, including the massive tariffs levied on April 2nd.
- While I had estimated an initial drop to 5,500 I'm reducing my lower target further to 5,000.
- Caution and capital conservation now take precedence over growth.
- Tariffs, inflation, weakening business sentiment, investor anxiety and uncertainty remain significant concerns impacting the market outlook.
