TCW Transform Systems ETF Q4 2024 Commentary

The TCW Group
19 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • In Q4 2024, PWRD† returned -1.7% net of fees, compared to 2.4% for the S&P 500. For the year ending December 31, 2024, PWRD returned 28.6%, compared to the S&P 500’s return of 25.0%.
  • PWRD’s largest and highest conviction investments generally performed well in the fourth quarter.
  • At a macro level, the economy appears to be on solid footing, although this had led to a sharp change in expectations for the Fed to continue its cut cycle.

Man and woman carrying large orange bar graph

Klaus Vedfelt

Investment Thesis

We are in the early stages of a profound shift in how the world’s energy and power are sourced, produced, transmitted, and consumed. Consumers and policy are shifting the global economy towards more efficient systems. This large-scale systems change is

This article was written by

The TCW Group
19 Followers
TCW is a leading global asset management firm with more than five decades of investment experience and a broad range of products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets, and alternative investments. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by TCW, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use TCW's official channels.

Recommended For You

About PWRD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PWRD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PWRD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News