Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Randy Wood - President & Chief Executive Officer

Brian Ketcham - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Drab - William Blair

Ryan Connors - Northcoast Research Partners

Adam Farley - Stifel

Randy Wood

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2025 second quarter earnings call.

With me today is Brian Ketcham, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'm extremely proud of our team and their execution during the second quarter as our results reflect record quarterly net earnings supported by revenue growth in both business segments. These results demonstrate our commitment to deliver on our long-term goals despite market headwinds in our key irrigation markets.

Our Irrigation business delivered year-over-year revenue growth, led by strength in our international markets, while the domestic irrigation market has continued to perform in line with our expectations. We continue to deliver the large project in the MENA region and also saw growth in other non-project business in this part of the world. We're encouraged by the recent improvement in market conditions in Brazil with unit sales volumes returning to levels comparable to prior year.

Turning to our Infrastructure segment. Our team delivered very strong results this quarter as they completed the Road Zipper project in the Northeast, valued at over $20 million that we mentioned during our first quarter call. We remain optimistic in our Road Zipper project sales pipeline. However, the timing on large projects such as this one remains challenging