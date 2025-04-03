Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) J.P. Morgan's 11th Annual Retail Round Up Conference (Transcript)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) J.P. Morgan’s 11th Annual Retail Round Up Conference April 3, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Kecia Steelman - Chief Executive Officer

Paula Oyibo - Chief Financial Officer

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan

Christopher Horvers

Great. Good morning. Again, Welcome to Day 2 of the J. P. Morgan 11th Annual Retail Round Up Conference.

It's my great pleasure to have the open management team in including recently promoted CEO, Kecia Steelman; and then CFO, Paula Oyibo, who was promoted last year right ahead of this conference. So we appreciate you coming back again, and we appreciate your time. As with the other ones at about 15 minutes to go, I'll go to audience questions, so please don't be bashful.

The last ones were a little bit quiet because, I don't know, maybe the market opened or something. But, Ulta is a very dynamic category and a very dynamic story, so there are plenty of questions. So please join in.

So I'll kick it off. Kecia, it's been about three months, since you stepped up from President, CEO into the CEO role. While you've been at more than Ulta for 10 years, I'd love to hear about your view of the organization. And now that, you have more of a direct sort of thumbprint on the organization, where do you want to take it?

Kecia Steelman

Well, I want to start off by saying thank you, Chris and JPMorgan, for hosting Paula and I and Ulta Beauty here today. We're looking forward to our conversation. But, yes, I'm actually going to be at 11 years with Ulta Beauty here in a couple months, and I've been over 30 years in retail. And what I can say is time has flown by really, really fast.

