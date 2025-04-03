The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) CFO Richard McPhail Hosts 11th Annual J.P. Morgan Retail Round Up Conference (Transcript)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) J.P. Morgan Retail Round Up Conference April 3, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Richard McPhail - EVP & CFO

Christopher Horvers - JP Morgan

Christopher Horvers

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to day two of the 11th Annual J.P. Morgan Retail Round Up Conference. Lots of news out last night. It's my pleasure to have EVP and CFO of the Home Depot, Richard McPhail with us again this year. We really appreciate you coming to our conference.

Richard McPhail

Absolutely, great to be here, Chris. Thank you for having me. And thanks everyone for being here this morning.

Q - Christopher Horvers

So address the elephant in the room. We'll kick it off with tariffs first. I don't know if anyone's asked you about that recently.

Richard McPhail

Yes, we had a few questions, those of you in the 8 o'clock session.

Christopher Horvers

So yes, did something happen last night? People seem to be...

Richard McPhail

I was going to bring the board and we're going to Malaysia.

Christopher Horvers

Right, right. What's that?

Richard McPhail

So look, we've been preparing for any eventual announcement for some time now. And in fact, you could even say we've been preparing and becoming, I think, one of the most well managed companies from a cost perspective since maybe the year 2010. And so, when you talk about tariffs, we can't talk about them without mentioning how we manage costs every single day. And so, back in 2010, 2011, we formed a group called the Cost Finance Group. This group is a group within finance, so they maintain independence, but they advise our merchants on product costs and negotiating strategies and negotiating positions.

And you can think of it as, a bunch