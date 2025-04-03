The sweeping policy change for US tariffs announced yesterday by President Trump is a game changer for the global economy. Exactly how trade flows shift, economies pivot and governments around the world react is unclear, but most forecasts point to slower
Managing Expectations For A Global Trade War
Summary
- Exactly how trade flows shift, economies pivot and governments around the world react is unclear, but most forecasts point to slower growth, higher inflation and a reduction in global trade.
- The odds of recession are rising as tariffs increase, according to a growing number of estimates.
- Foreign governments may target US services in a tit-for-tat trade war.
