With the backdrop of U.S. President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs announced on April 2nd, the global markets have turned to panic. At one point in early market trading, Crude Oil (CL1:COM) was down over 7%, the
AGQ: Time To Punish Silver's Mr. Slammy
Summary
- Tariffs announced by President Trump have caused panic in global markets, severely impacting equities, commodities, and metals, including a notable drop in Silver.
- Despite no tariffs on metals, Silver has been opportunistically slammed, likely due to diminishing bullion supply not tariff implications.
- I advocate for a leveraged Silver long through ProShares Ultra Silver ETF for speculative gains, expecting Silver to recover to $34 per ounce soon.
- AGQ is for short-term trading only, not long-term investment; PSLV is better for holding physical Silver in a tax-advantaged account.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSLV, AGQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
