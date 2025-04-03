AGQ: Time To Punish Silver's Mr. Slammy

Mike Fay
5.48K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Tariffs announced by President Trump have caused panic in global markets, severely impacting equities, commodities, and metals, including a notable drop in Silver.
  • Despite no tariffs on metals, Silver has been opportunistically slammed, likely due to diminishing bullion supply not tariff implications.
  • I advocate for a leveraged Silver long through ProShares Ultra Silver ETF for speculative gains, expecting Silver to recover to $34 per ounce soon.
  • AGQ is for short-term trading only, not long-term investment; PSLV is better for holding physical Silver in a tax-advantaged account.

1oz Silver Bars,bullions

marrio31

With the backdrop of U.S. President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs announced on April 2nd, the global markets have turned to panic. At one point in early market trading, Crude Oil (CL1:COM) was down over 7%, the

This article was written by

Mike Fay
5.48K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I also write the Heretic Speculator newsletter over at Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSLV, AGQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AGQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGQ
--
XAGUSD:CUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News