Nu Holdings: Where Value Investors and Growth Hunters Align

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Nubank offers a combination of growth and value, making it a strong buy, especially at its current discounted price.
  • Despite recent setbacks, including increased non-performing loans and currency volatility, Nubank is well-positioned for fintech growth in Latin America.
  • Both Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett see potential in Nubank, with its impressive revenue and EPS growth forecasts and attractive valuation metrics.
  • Technical analysis suggests a good entry point around $8.25-$9.75, with strong support levels and oversold RSI indicating a buying opportunity.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Close up of holding hands

Kelvin Murray

Thesis Summary

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett could not be more different in their investing style, but they have one thing in common: Nubank (NYSE:NU)

Nubank is one of the few stocks that is owned by both of

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

Joint the Pragmatic Investor today to get insight into stocks with high return potential.

You will also get:

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video

This article was written by

James Foord
23.33K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News