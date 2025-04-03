S&P 500: It's Not Too Late To Sell
Summary
- The near-term risks that could accelerate the tariff-related selloff include the Yen carry trade blow-up, rising credit risk, collapsing oil price, and the reduction in Gen AI capex.
- In addition, a recession is more likely now given the ISM Services data, and with it a significant reduction in earnings growth.
- The current selloff in the S&P 500 is likely to extend to the next support at around 5160, and after to 4680.
