S&P 500: It's Not Too Late To Sell

Damir Tokic
11.35K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The near-term risks that could accelerate the tariff-related selloff include the Yen carry trade blow-up, rising credit risk, collapsing oil price, and the reduction in Gen AI capex.
  • In addition, a recession is more likely now given the ISM Services data, and with it a significant reduction in earnings growth.
  • The current selloff in the S&P 500 is likely to extend to the next support at around 5160, and after to 4680.

Red disguise numbers representing stock market crash

bunhill

I'm back in short position

As I outlined, I briefly covered the short position in the S&P 500 (SPX), with the rationale that the Liberation Day worst-case scenario could mark the transition to the pro-growth agenda

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
11.35K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News