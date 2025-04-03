Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) operates a fleet of 21 Suezmax oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and has paid steady dividends since 1997, bringing their current dividend payout track record to 110 consecutive quarters. The founding Hansson
Nordic American Tankers Provides Steady Dividends With Upside Potential
Summary
- Nordic American Tankers operates 21 Suezmax oil tankers, has paid dividends for 110 consecutive quarters, and is positioned to benefit from potential global growth.
- The company has navigated a decade of overcapacity and slow growth, optimizing its fleet and continuing dividends, with insiders buying shares during price declines.
- Rising geopolitical tensions and underinvestment in new tankers have increased demand for existing fleets, making NAT a strong contrarian investment with a ~10% dividend yield.
- Risks include reliance on the spot market, potential interest rate hikes, and geopolitical resolution, but management's track record suggests resilience and strategic fleet modernization.
