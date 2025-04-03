Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 11th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium (Transcript)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) 11th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium April 3, 2025 12:15 PM ET

Ed Egl - IR

Tony Bancroft - Gabelli Funds

Tony Bancroft

I'd like to do reintroduce, Ed Egl, Head of Investor Relations at WM. WM is based in Houston, Texas. It's the largest waste service provider in North America, and has the largest landfill network. Ed joined, WM in 1995, and has been -- his current role since 2014. WM has 400 million shares outstanding, trades around $230 for a $93 billion market cap and $23 billion of net debt. They should do about $26 billion in revenue this year, almost $9 billion -- $8 billion to $9 billion in EBITDA and about almost $8 in earnings.

Ed, welcome, and thank you for being with us today.

Ed Egl

Thanks, Tony. Appreciate the, ability to present, Walmart in-person virtually. So I appreciate your accommodating me, still being able to present there.

Q - Tony Bancroft

That's great. Well, we're very happy to have you. Maybe at a high level, Ed, I know we've, I think people are very familiar with the brand. Obviously, you guys are, are pretty well known throughout the industry and throughout, the U.S. But you could -- just at a high level tell us about what you do, maybe some more background?

Ed Egl

So I want to start by kind of correcting a little bit that you said there for our guidance for this year coming up. We're going to be around 25.7-ish (ph) kind of at the midpoint of our guidance on the revenue side and about $7,550 roughly kind of at the midpoint for EBITDA just to clarify that a little bit. But look, we're the -- North America's largest environmental solution service provider out there. We have