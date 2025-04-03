RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Q1 2025 Preliminary Results Conference Call (Transcript)

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Q1 2025 Preliminary Results Conference Call April 3, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Oliver Moravcevic - VP, IR

Dr. Ron Kurtz - Director, Co-President and CEO

Shelley Thunen - Assistant Secretary, Co-President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Xuyang Li - Jefferies

Robert Marcus - JPMorgan

Steve Lichtman - Oppenheimer

David Saxon - Needham

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the RxSight conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Oliver Moravcevic, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Oliver Moravcevic

Thank you, operator. Presenting today are RxSight President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ron Kurtz; and Chief Financial Officer, Shelley Thunen. Yesterday evening, RxSight released preliminary revenue results for the 3 months ending March 31, 2025, and revised full year guidance. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments and responses to questions during today's call reflect management's views as of today, April 3, 2025, and will include forward-looking and opinion statements, including predictions, estimates, plans, expectations and other information.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our press release issued yesterday and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC.

Our SEC filings can be found on our website or the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as may be required by