Reading International, Inc. (RDI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call April 2, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrzej Matyczynski - Executive Vice President, Global Operations

Ellen Cotter - President & Chief Executive Officer

Gilbert Avanes - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer

Andrzej Matyczynski

This is the Earnings Call script for the Fourth Quarter 2024. Thank you for joining Reading International's Earnings Call to discuss our 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results. My name is Andrzej Matyczynski, and I am Reading's Executive Vice President of Global Operations. With me are Ellen Cotter, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gilbert Avanes, our Chief Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

We have adjusted, where applicable, the EBITDA items we believe to be external to our business and not reflective of our cost of doing business or results of operations. Such costs could include legal expenses relating to extraordinary litigation and any other items that we