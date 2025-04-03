Alto Ingredients Should Be Sold To Preserve Shareholder Value

Apr. 03, 2025 5:18 PM ETAlto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) StockALTO
Edward Vranic, CFA
6.39K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. continues to erode shareholder value, hitting new lows despite cost-saving initiatives.
  • ALTO's financials show a $55 million decline in shareholder equity in 2024 along with eroding working capital, making asset sales or a company sale crucial in my opinion.
  • Analysts predict a -$0.30 EPS for 2025, further eroding working capital and highlighting the urgency for strategic transactions.
  • I upgrade ALTO from sell to hold, urging support for activist investors to maximize asset value, as selling now yields minimal returns.

Farm machines, combine and semi-truck harvesting corn

JamesBrey

A year ago, I wrote an article on Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) called "If Alto Ingredients Couldn't Make Money In 2023, It Likely Won't In 2024 Either." Despite some lively debate from bulls opining otherwise, it

This article was written by

Edward Vranic, CFA
6.39K Followers
I am a private investor based out of Toronto, Canada and I have been investing since 2003. After 8 years in Corporate Finance with a Canadian Telecom company I have decided to dedicate myself full-time to the capital markets. I write on Seeking Alpha to demonstrate my financial analysis and writing skills across a variety of industries and to take advantage of any story-based trading opportunity that may arise. My passion and greatest depth of knowledge is on Canadian small cap stocks and I consider my blog posts to be some of my best work. I am interested in any freelance opportunities that may arise outside of Seeking Alpha on Canadian or American listed stocks. Currently challenging myself to do a high volume of quality analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALTO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALTO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALTO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News