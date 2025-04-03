Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Still Less Compelling Than Treasuries
Summary
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares have underperformed the S&P 500 and the 10-Year Treasury Note, making Treasuries a more compelling investment.
- Despite positive financial results, the stock's dividend would need to grow at an unrealistic 35.5% CAGR to match Treasury Note cash flows.
- The stock price is lower today than it was four years ago, indicating poor capital appreciation prospects compared to the 10-Year Treasury Note.
- Given the superior risk-adjusted returns of Treasuries, I recommend avoiding Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares in favor of government bonds.
