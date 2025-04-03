Dell: Buy Now To Ride Its Growth And Margin Tailwinds
Summary
- Dell Technologies has strong growth tailwinds due to new products and untapped enterprise market in AI servers. There is also a PC refresh cycle coming into play later this year.
- Dell has a strong and growing market share position in servers and storage markets. A revenue mix shift toward these segments offsets its market share struggles in the PC business.
- The revenue mix shift paves the way for overall EBIT margin expansion going ahead.
- DELL stock is now trading at an attractive discount vs. peers, and the relative technicals vs S&P 500 are bullish.
- A key risk to watch for is Dell's worsening working capital profile and eroding operating cash flow margins.
