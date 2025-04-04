CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2025 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Khurram Sheikh - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Joy Mbanugo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Khurram Sheikh

Thank you, operator. I'm joined by our CFO, Joy Mbanugo on this call as well, and we are both excited to share with you our earnings for the full year 2024. We will also be providing you an overall business update on our progress in shaping the future of work and creating transformative employee experiences with our state-of-the-art CXAI, pronounced Sky, platform. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings press release announcement that just went out. And as you are all aware, we have filed an extension for our 10-K, and we plan to file before the extension deadline. This information will also be found on our website, www.cxapp.com or www.cxai.ai.

I'm going to go through the disclaimer slides next. Please read them at your leisure. Dear shareholders, Agentic AI is transformational to employee experiences and 2024 has been a transformational year for the company on both the business and product side. The CXAI platform anchored on customer experience, CX and Artificial Intelligence, AI is the most advanced technology solution solving the biggest problems in our industry post the pandemic. The return to office, RTO and employee engagement.

Our team has completed the product transformation to a single code base and streamlined our cost structure resulting in a profitable CXAI 1.0 application business, and now we're investing in Agentic AI for the massive opportunity