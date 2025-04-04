Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Fortuna - IR, Financial Profiles

Shawn O’Connor - CEO

Will Frederick - CFO & COO

Conference Call Participants

David Larsen - BTIG

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum

Christine Rains - William Blair

Jeff Garro - Stephens

Constantine Davies - Citizen

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Simulations Plus Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief -- a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce, Lisa Fortuna from Financial Profile. Ms. Fortuna, you may now begin.

Lisa Fortuna

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Simulations Plus second quarter 2025 financial results conference call. With me today are Shawn O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer; and Will Frederick, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Simulations Plus. Please note that we have updated our quarterly earnings presentation, which will serve as a supplement to today's prepared remarks. You can access the presentation on our Investor Relations website at www.simulations-plus.com. After management's commentary, we will open the call for questions.

As a reminder, the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like believe, expect, and anticipate refer to our best estimates as of this call and actual future results could differ significantly from these statements. Further information on the company's risk factors is contained in the company's quarterly and annual reports and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the remarks or responses to questions, management may mention some non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available