Shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) have had a bumpy ride over the past year, while still managing a 5% gain. Republicans in Congress are ramping up their work on a budget reconciliation bill to cut taxes, and as part of this
HCA Healthcare: Attractive Even With Medicaid Risk
Summary
- HCA Healthcare shares have gained 5% over the past year, with potential Medicaid cuts posing a modest future risk to revenue.
- Despite potential Medicaid cuts, HCA's relatively low Medicaid exposure (11% of revenue) limits the impact to about 0.5% of revenue.
- HCA's strong financial performance, including $5.6 billion in free cash flow and robust buybacks, supports ongoing capital returns to investors.
- With a 14x multiple and 7% free cash flow yield, HCA is positioned for long-term 10% returns, making it a buy.
