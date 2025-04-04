Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Growth Stocks For April 2025

On September 1, 2024, I started tracking an investable universe of what I believe to be 50 high-quality dividend growth stocks. You can find out more about the formation of this investable universe in the

I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ACN, AMAT, APH, CTAS, DKS, DPZ, EOG, FAST, HD, HSY, JKHY, KLAC, LLY, LRCX, MA, MKTX, MLI, MPWR, MSCI, MSFT, NKE, ODFL, QCOM, RACE, RMD, ROL, SBUX, TJX, TSCO, V, WSM, WSO, WST, ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.