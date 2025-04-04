VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is one of my largest REIT positions with several additions over the last couple of years. I first covered VICI in June 2024 and since
VICI Properties: Elite REIT To Bet On
Summary
- VICI Properties focuses on gaming properties, boasting strong negotiating power, 100% rent collection, and mission-critical assets, ensuring stability and growth.
- VICI's unique market position and elite metrics, including a 7% dividend CAGR and 5.1% AFFO per share growth in 2024, drive shareholder returns.
- Despite its strengths, VICI remains modestly valued, presenting a double-digit total return opportunity, though I downgrade my rating from 'strong buy' to 'buy'.
- VICI offers a 5% dividend yield, attractive valuation, and growth prospects, poised to benefit from potential interest rate cuts and improved debt refinancing conditions.
