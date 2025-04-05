6 Dividend Growth Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Crush The Economy

Austin Rogers
Investing Group
(19min)

Summary

  • President Trump's tariffs are not negotiating tactics, but a protectionist move aimed at reversing globalization and boosting U.S. manufacturing, causing market selloffs.
  • The tariffs will harm U.S. consumers and businesses, raising prices and potentially leading to a recession, with an average household impact of $3,800 annually.
  • Big Tech stocks have been hit the hardest by the tariff threat, with the Nasdaq down nearly 16% and the Magnificent 7 down over 20%.
  • Smaller businesses and retailers, particularly those in the Russell 2000, will struggle more with the tariffs due to their limited pricing power.
  • In my dividend growth buy list, I am doubling down on quality.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A tower made of containers collapsed by the weight of tariff

The stock market is crashing. The US dollar is cratering. Business investment is grinding to a halt. Hiring is freezing up.

And none of it is all that surprising. I have been warning about these tariffs for half a year now.

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers
20.14K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VUSB, BX, CSL, GOOGL, IIPR.PR.A, PSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may initiate a long position in CFR over the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
BYDDF--
BYD Company Limited
F--
Ford Motor Company
MAGS--
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News