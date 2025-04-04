Overweighting Apple And Microsoft: A Strategic Play For Strong Risk-Adjusted Returns
Summary
- Both Apple and Microsoft are key positions within my personal dividend growth portfolio and The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, with plans to overweight both companies for strong risk-adjusted returns.
- Apple and Microsoft have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 5 years, indicating their attractive risk-reward profiles. I believe they could continue outperforming the index in the coming years.
- Both companies are financially healthy, fairly valued, and can help investors achieve strong risk-adjusted returns despite the latest tariffs.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.