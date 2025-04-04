The Cost Of Rising Tariffs

David Kotok
2.62K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • All countries will face a minimum tariff on all imports to the US of 10 percent.
  • Countries with which the US has a goods trade deficit will face an additional 'reciprocal' tariff.
  • The costs of rising tariffs are likely to far exceed the benefits, especially if other countries retaliate by increasing their tariffs on US exports.

Steel Beam TARIFFS with American Flag

J Studios

By David W. Berson, Ph.D., CBE

President Trump presented his tariff plan on Wednesday afternoon at a Rose Garden Ceremony. Here is a summary of the plan:

  • All countries will face a minimum tariff on all imports

This article was written by

David Kotok
2.62K Followers
David Kotok (personal website: www.davidkotok.com ) co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and was its Chief Investment Officer from inception until December 2024. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He has been a contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored five books, including the newest one released in 2025, for details: www.thefedandtheflu.com . He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David was Program Chairman and a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org , whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CARZ--
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
XLI--
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
FIDU--
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News