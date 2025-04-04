South Korea: Yoon's Presidency Formally Ends, But Uncertainty Remains

Apr. 04, 2025 3:40 AM ETEWY, FLKR, KORU
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.46K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Seok Yeol and markets welcomed the news.
  • However, the relief rally may be short-lived as more uncertainty lies ahead.
  • In April, dividend payouts should drive the weak KRW.

A world globe with a South Korean flag pin showing South Korea

Richard Drury

By Min Joo Kang

The Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Seok Yeol in a unanimous 8-0 decision. South Korean financial markets rallied as the biggest risk factor was removed. However, the outlook remains clouded by delayed fiscal

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.46K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWY--
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
FLKR--
Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF
KORU--
Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News