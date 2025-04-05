CVS Health's Trough Years Are Here - Double Digits Return Profile Ahead

  • CVS has been worst hit by the rising healthcare utilization/ medical costs, as observed in the relatively higher medical benefit ratio in FQ4'24/ FY2024 compared to its peers.
  • Even so, we believe that FY2024 (and maybe FY2025) are likely to be its trough years, as the management offers promising guidance and the consensus raises forward estimates.
  • Despite industry-wide issues, CVS remains well positioned to weather through the near-term uncertainties, thanks to the pricing increases and the stable balance sheet health.
  • Combined with the cheap valuations, the stock now offers a compelling double-digits return profile across capital appreciation and dividend incomes.
  • We shall further discuss in detail.

CVS Remains Attractively Valued Despite The Recent Rally, With Double Digits Upside Ahead

We previously covered CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in March 2024, discussing why its vertically integrated healthcare offerings continued to well balance each other as the

