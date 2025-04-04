President Trump’s Liberation Day tariff announcement from the White House Rose Garden sent thorns and a shockwave across global markets. US stocks fared the worst, with the S&P 500 losing more than 4% by the following afternoon. Domestic SMID caps
EWW: A Surprise Liberation Day Winner, Constructive Valuation And Technicals
Summary
- President Trump's tariff announcement caused a market shock, but the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF surged 4%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 9 percentage points.
- EWW offers a compelling valuation with a P/E of 10.5 and a PEG ratio near 1.0, indicating tremendous value.
- The ETF's portfolio is well-positioned with significant weights in Consumer Staples and Materials sectors, that have performed well in 2025.
- Technical indicators show a bullish rounded bottom pattern and potential golden cross, suggesting further upside with a price target near $60.
