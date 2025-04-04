Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is a US-centric payroll company providing HCM solutions and HR Outsourcing services. The company has benefited from the high-interest rate due to its interest income from its more than $30 billion in client funds held. I
Automatic Data Processing: Gain From New Bookings Growth; Initiating With 'Buy'
Summary
- ADP's strong new business bookings, high retention rate, and sales modernization efforts drive growth, justifying a 'Buy' rating with a fair value of $355 per share.
- The company benefits from high-interest rates, earning significant interest income from $35.3 billion in client funds, boosting net income.
- ADP's US-centric business and potential corporate tax cuts could further enhance profitability, with expected 12.2% revenue growth in FY25.
- Key risks include economic downturns, competition from tech companies, and fluctuating interest rates impacting earnings growth projections.
