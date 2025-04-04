CIO Notebook: Risk Assets Under Pressure As Trump Expands Tariffs

  • Despite short-term uncertainty, we believe that the U.S. will avoid a meaningful and protracted economic deceleration and that tariffs and trade policy changes may stimulate growth in Europe and Asia, narrowing valuation and earnings gaps.
  • U.S. growth stocks and small cap names are faring the worst in early trading, while the S&P 500 is facing its sharpest decline in two years.
  • U.S. consumers have little appetite or ability to withstand another round of price increases so quickly following the recent bout of inflation.
  • While tariff revenues will certainly be a welcome addition to the assets side of the balance sheet, we believe that maximizing the revenue source is unlikely to be the primary driver for the Trump Administration.

By Shannon L. Saccocia, CFA

