On a day that President Trump has dubbed “Liberation Day,” the new administration has released a sweeping set of reciprocal tariffs on nations across the globe, most notably China and the European Union. Americans, already beset by high inflation, are
Best Buy: Tariffs Further Shake This Struggling Retailer
Summary
- Best Buy faces significant challenges due to new tariffs, weak sales, and competition from Amazon, leading me to reiterate my sell rating.
- The company previously guided to 0-2% comparable sales growth for FY26. This excluded any impacts from tariffs.
- Previously, the company noted that a 10% China tariff rate would have a 1 point negative impact on comparable sales. Trump's latest plan sets China at a much higher rate.
- Despite a cheap valuation and rich dividend, the risks outweigh the rewards, and I expect potential cuts to Best Buy's shareholder returns program.
