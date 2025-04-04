Oil Prices Plunge Due To Tariff-Related Demand Worries And Increased OPEC+ Supply

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.46K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Oil prices have sold off heavily as the market deals with a potential demand hit from tariffs and a surprise supply increase from OPEC+.
  • Stronger supply and demand uncertainty has led us to lower our oil forecasts for the remainder of the year.
  • Further downside risks remain.

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and flag of OPEC or Organization of Oil Exporting Countries

William_Potter

By Warren Patterson

OPEC+ surprise decision

Oil prices are under significant pressure, with Brent witnessing its largest sell-off since August 2022. Front-month prices are trading below US$70/bbl. Worse-than-expected reciprocal tariffs from the US have raised demand fears. However, OPEC+ has only added to these

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.46K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

About CO1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CO1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USO
--
DBO
--
USL
--
BNO
--
OILK
--
CO1:COM
--
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News