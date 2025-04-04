Diageo: Better Than Expected Tariff Hit Meets A 50% Drawdown

Apr. 04, 2025 8:00 AM ETDiageo plc (DEO) StockDEO2 Comments
YR Research
4.55K Followers

Summary

  • Diageo's stock is down 50% from its all-time highs due to declining sales, shrinking margins, and tariff worries.
  • Despite better-than-expected tariff impacts, Diageo's growth prospects remain limited, and its valuation is not particularly attractive.
  • The alcohol industry faces structural challenges, including inventory management issues, competition from new brands, and a younger generation that doesn't drink as much.
  • I maintain a 'Hold' rating on Diageo, suggesting it as a low-risk play in a volatile market but not a compelling investment.

Diageo logo on their Budapest Main Office. Diageo is a British multinational alcoholic beverages company

BalkansCat

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares were in a 45% drawdown before Trump was elected, primarily due to lower alcohol consumption worldwide, declining sales, and shrinking margins. Trump's tariffs exacerbated the selloff, and shares are now trading 50% below all-time highs.

This article was written by

YR Research
4.55K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DEO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DEO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News