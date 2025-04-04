Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares were in a 45% drawdown before Trump was elected, primarily due to lower alcohol consumption worldwide, declining sales, and shrinking margins. Trump's tariffs exacerbated the selloff, and shares are now trading 50% below all-time highs.
Diageo: Better Than Expected Tariff Hit Meets A 50% Drawdown
Summary
- Diageo's stock is down 50% from its all-time highs due to declining sales, shrinking margins, and tariff worries.
- Despite better-than-expected tariff impacts, Diageo's growth prospects remain limited, and its valuation is not particularly attractive.
- The alcohol industry faces structural challenges, including inventory management issues, competition from new brands, and a younger generation that doesn't drink as much.
- I maintain a 'Hold' rating on Diageo, suggesting it as a low-risk play in a volatile market but not a compelling investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.