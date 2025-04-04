Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, recently gave a keynote presentation where he laid out his vision for the company. This included a wide range of topics. Some of the most positive aspects of the speech were
Intel: Don't Bet On A Quick Turnaround
Summary
- Intel’s new CEO recently gave a keynote event in which he discussed the future path for the company.
- There were some positive aspects of the speech, like the focus on a more innovative culture and reducing the bloated middle management layer.
- However, a big negative was the emphasis to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor and build a “world-class foundry” which would be a long and an expensive effort.
- Intel is planning on launching its 18A process node in the second half of this year and using the massive R&D expense to build a more innovative company.
- Intel stock is trading at 19.3 times the EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending Dec 2026, which is not cheap and makes the stock a Hold at the current price.
