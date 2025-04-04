In the quantitative department and according to my analysis, Lightspeed looks like a good pick. But if we look closely at LSPD strategy we can infer that it is not working as expected. In addition, competition in the
Lightspeed Commerce: Supplier Integration Might Not Be The Best POS Strategy
Summary
- Lightspeed's valuation metrics are strong, but its strategy and high competition in the POS market lead me to rate it as a hold.
- The company focuses on vertical integration, notably through the costly NuOrder acquisition, which has yet to deliver significant results.
- Financial comparisons with Shift4 reveal Lightspeed's lower growth and profitability, despite higher gross margins from SaaS subscriptions.
- While Lightspeed's innovative POS capabilities show promise, questionable capital allocation and strategy raise concerns about future share returns.
