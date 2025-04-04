Ubisoft: Discipline Pressure From Tencent May Unlock Value
Summary
- Ubisoft's carve-out deal with Tencent, giving Tencent 25% ownership for €1.16B, may impose discipline and unlock value.
- The deal could pressure Ubisoft to focus on profitable projects, potentially improving productivity and profit margins, which have lagged behind competitors.
- Tencent's strategic investment can leverage Ubisoft's distribution power to increase its foothold in Western markets.
- Despite potential upside, I recommend a "Hold" rating, monitoring for customer enthusiasm, and successful restructuring before considering investment.
