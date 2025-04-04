A Deal For TikTok Is Within Sight

What else is happening...

Trump open to tariff negotiations if offered something 'phenomenal.'



Nonfarm payrolls to provide hard data in sea of uncertainty.



Flight to safety: US10Y falls below 4%; eyes on Fed's Powell.



Russell 2000 is first major U.S. stock index to enter bear market.



Top 10: These Nasdaq 100 holdings have fallen the hardest.



Stock market crash: Ed Yardeni sees 'great buying opportunities.'



Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) halts U.S. orders for Mexican-built SUVs.



Soybeans seen as most affected among U.S. grains by tariffs.



Elon Musk's X could be fined $1B+ for breaching EU's DSA law.



Canadian PM Carney hits U.S. auto sector with retaliatory tariffs.

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -2.8%. Hong Kong closed. China closed. India -1.2%.

In Europe, at midday, London -3.4%. Paris -3.8%. Frankfurt -4.5%.

Futures at 6:30, Dow -2.1%. S&P -2.2%. Nasdaq -2.5%. Crude -5.3% to $63.40. Gold flat at $3,120.60. Bitcoin -0.4% to $83,036.

Ten-year Treasury Yield -16 bps to 3.89%.

Today's Economic Calendar

08:30 AM Employment Situation

11:25 AM Jerome Powell Speech

12:00 PM Fed’s Barr Speech

12:45 PM Fed's Waller Speech

01:00 PM Baker Hughes Rig Count



