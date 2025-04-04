Dell Technologies (DELL) is executing well in the server market and reporting strong growth in its Infrastructure Solutions Group as a result. With spending on AI products only set to ramp up, Dell is well-positioned to capitalize on
Dell: An Undervalued AI Play
Summary
- Dell Technologies is experiencing strong growth in its Infrastructure Solutions Group, driven by escalating demand for AI-optimized server products, positioning it for future upside.
- Trading at a low 9X P/E ratio, Dell offers a multi-year runway for high EPS and cash flow growth, making it a deep value AI stock.
- Dell's ISG reported 22% Y/Y growth in Q4 while segment operating income grew at twice the rate.
- Dell's ISG represented 65% of FY 2025 non-GAAP operating income and the segment is expected to grow quickly going forward.
- Risks include potential server market slowdown and over-reliance on ISG for business growth, but Dell's low valuation and strong fundamentals offer compelling investment potential.
