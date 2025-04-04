April 2025 Outlook: Calamos Global Equity Fund

Apr. 04, 2025 7:00 AM ETCIGEX
Calamos Investments
526 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • As long-term investors, we seek to identify inflection points and position the fund to capitalize on secular growth themes and disruption.
  • As fiscal spending shifts from the US to abroad, we believe investors are becoming increasingly excited about the potential for a pick-up in growth outside the US.
  • The fund remains diversified across a range of cyclical and secular themes, and we are excited that the breadth of opportunities has expanded across the global market, as previously out-of-favor areas of the markets enjoy renewed interest.
  • We believe the opportunity set within Europe continues to evolve and expand, and we’ve been increasing our exposure to the region, identifying great companies exposed to emerging cyclical tailwinds.
  • We maintain a selective approach to China but see a loosening of fiscal and monetary policy providing a catalyst for economic and market recovery.

Metal globe resting on paper currency

Martin Barraud

By Nick Niziolek, CFA, Dennis Cogan, CFA, Paul Ryndak, CFA and Kyle Ruge, CFA

During the first quarter of 2025, global markets sharply and quickly reflected the possible commencement of an inflection in investor sentiment to favor ex-US

This article was written by

Calamos Investments
526 Followers
Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIGEX--
Calamos Global Equity Fund Inst

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News