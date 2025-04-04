Friday: Tariffs, U.S. Jobs, Powell, And Melting Equities

Marc Chandler
16.87K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • There appear to be two-forces at work that have helped the US dollar recover.
  • Emerging market currencies are mixed, with Asia-Pacific outperforming Central Europe.
  • May WTI has extended yesterday's dramatic sell-off, spurred by the OPEC+ decision to boost sales around three-times more than expected and broader growth concerns.

Data Patterns Emerging Over Europe - Dark, Blue - Analyzing Global Data Flow, Business, Technology

DKosig

Overview

There appear to be two-forces at work that have helped the US dollar recover. First, as the market continues to debate whether the reciprocal tariffs are a negotiating ploy and in this tug-of-war of sorts, President Trump's declaration that he

This article was written by

Marc Chandler
16.87K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News