When investors think of dividend-paying stocks, they usually picture large, stable blue-chip companies. But small-cap dividend stocks - particularly in Canada and the U.S. - offer a powerful (and often overlooked) opportunity for income and long-term growth.
Small-Cap Dividend Stocks: Hidden Gems Or High-Risk Plays? - Top U.S. And Canadian Ones
Summary
- Over the past decade, the iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF has underperformed broader markets due to its heavy exposure to resource-heavy sectors like energy and materials.
- Acme's dividend track record spans over 15 years, with a modest but steady payout. Debt levels remain low, and management is highly focused on operational efficiency.
- With regulated pricing, recurring revenue, and defensive characteristics, York Water is a favorite for income-seekers looking for small-cap stability.
- While Jamieson Wellness maintains a steady dividend and cash flow, rising marketing costs have constrained EPS growth.
My name is Mike and I’m the author of The Dividend Guy Blog & The Dividend Monk along with the owner and portfolio manager here at Dividend Stocks Rock (DSR). I earned my bachelor degree in finance-marketing, own a CFP title along with an MBA in financial services. Besides being a passionate investor, I’m also happily married with three beautiful children. I started my online venture to educate people about investing and to be able to spend more time with my family. I started my career in the financial industry back in 2003. I earned several promotions along with a good pile of diplomas. I had lots of fun working with clients in private banking for half a decade, but thought I could do more with my life. In 2016, I decided to take a leap of faith and left everything behind to travel across North America and Central America with my family. We drove through nine countries and stayed three months in Costa Rica before returning home. This was an eye-opening adventure that led me in 2017 to quit my job in the financial industry and pursue my dream; helping others with their personal finance through my investing websites. You just found the reason why I quit my suit & tie job!