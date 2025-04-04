How Will New Tariffs Impact Your Investment Portfolio In 2025?

Summary

  • In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, we break down what tariffs could mean for the markets and your portfolio.
  • Stephanie Link, Chief Investment Strategist at Hightower Advisors, and Kathryn Vera, Chief Investment Strategist at StoneX, unpack the potential economic fallout, discuss whether tariffs will truly hit corporate earnings, and reveal why the reality might not be as dire as some fear.
  • Plus, discover smart strategies to safeguard your investments in uncertain times - and what sectors, stocks, and asset classes make the most sense for the rest of 2025.

By Mike Larson

Are tariffs about to disrupt your investment strategy? With new tariff plans announced and global responses unfolding, should we brace for impact? In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, we break down what tariffs could mean for the

MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

