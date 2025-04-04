As the market reacts to the tariffs announced on April 2, sending just about every growth and technology stock into a tailspin, there is little reason to be optimistic about a quick recovery. Automakers are especially concerned with the impacts of
DRIV: EVs Hit A Tariff Speed Bump In 2025 But Still Speeding Along
Summary
- The Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF offers exposure to the growing EV and autonomous vehicle markets, despite recent tariff-induced declines.
- The DRIV ETF's top holdings include major tech companies like Nvidia, Intel, Microsoft, and EV manufacturers like Tesla and XPeng.
- Tariffs have negatively impacted the market, but the long-term growth potential in global EV adoption remains strong.
- I rate DRIV a Hold due to current tariff pressures, but view it as a buying opportunity for long-term investors.
