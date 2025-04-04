A Poorly Executed Acquisition Makes Excelerate Energy Bigger But Not Better (Double Downgrade)

Ronald Ferrie
3.27K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Excelerate Energy's acquisition of NFE's Jamaican assets for $1.05 billion is overpriced at 9x 2025 EBITDA, raising concerns about management's negotiation skills.
  • The deal increases Excelerate Energy's EBITDA by 33%, but financing through $150 million in new shares and $650 million in debt, limits growth potential.
  • High debt costs will consume a significant portion of the deal's EBITDA, questioning the prudence of the acquisition.
  • Investors are advised to take profits from EE stock due to management's poor capital allocation decisions and questionable decision-making, leading to a downgrade to SELL.

Happy woman holding large fork and table knife while sitting at sidewalk cafe

Klaus Vedfelt

Thesis

Excelerate Energy (EE) recently announced the acquisition of New Fortress' Jamaica business unit for $1.05 billion. The deal was hardly a bargain at 9x 2025 EBITDA, making the company bigger but not necessarily better.

The New

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie
3.27K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News