Summary

  • YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF offers high-yield income through options on Amazon.com, Inc. stock, with a trailing yield of over 50% and a theoretical forward yield of 33.06%.
  • The AMZY ETF employs a synthetic covered call strategy, buying and selling AMZN options to generate income, while holding significant US Treasury Notes/Bonds.
  • Despite a strong total return of 37.59% since inception, AMZY's price has declined in 2025, with a -12.14% YTD return in 2025, outperforming AMZN's -18.68% YTD return.
  • AMZY is rated a speculative Buy, appealing to contrarian investors seeking high yields, but it carries risks including price volatility, lack of diversification, and potential mis-implementation of its options strategy.
  • AMZY's monthly distribution amounts vary.
Looking for some high-yield income from Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)? Like most of the other members of the Magnificent Seven, AMZN doesn't pay a dividend.

However, there are several ETF's and CEF's which use options on AMZN to generate income

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks
40.18K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

