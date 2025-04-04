The March jobs report was a mere afterthought to traders Friday morning. Nevertheless, the economy added 228,000 positions last month, sharply above estimates. There were negative revisions to January and February payrolls, bringing the 3-month average NFP gain to just 152,000. The unemployment rate
Tariff Turmoil Overshadows A Strong March Jobs Report
Summary
- The March jobs report exceeded expectations with 228,000 positions added, though the 3-month average NFP gain fell to 152,000 due to negative revisions.
- Unemployment rate edged up to 4.152%, with a significant rise in full-time workers and a drop in part-time employment.
- Market reaction saw S&P 500 futures losses soften, the 2-year Treasury yield bounce to 3.56%, and WTI crude oil plunge to $62.
- Focus shifts to upcoming trade developments and key economic data, including CPI, PPI, and Q1 earnings season.
