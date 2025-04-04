Chipotle: I Want To Eat Some, But I'm On A Buyer's Diet

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Chipotle's strong brand, solid management, and efficient processes make it attractive for long-term investors, with the potential for significant shareholder value through US and international expansion.
  • Healthier eating trends and consumer preferences for fresh food enhance Chipotle's growth prospects, supporting new restaurant openings and the maturation of existing ones.
  • Despite positive growth assumptions, current valuations suggest a narrow margin of safety, with projected P/E ratios of 30x in 2027 and 20x in 2030.
  • Long-term goals of reaching 7,500 North American restaurants and achieving a P/E ratio of 11.1x are attractive but may not be realized within the next decade.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Sungarden YARP Portfolio. Learn More »
Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant

Landscape and nature photographer based in Upstate, New York

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is an incredible company, look at this chart below, it's something that every fundamental analyst and long-term investor wants to see.

And this was done because of factors that also make the company attractive in the eyes of

SUNGARDEN YARP PORTFOLIO

By Rob Isbitts and Sungarden Investment Publishing

A community dedicated to navigating modern markets with consistency, discipline and humility

Full Access $1,500/year

Legacy pricing of $975 for first 35 subscribers, a savings of 35%

  • Direct access to Rob and his live YARP portfolio, featuring a trademarked stock selection process he developed as a private portfolio and fund manager, and his decades of technical analysis experience. 

  • 24/7 access to Sungarden’s investment research deck

  • Bottom-line analysis of stocks, ETFs, and option strategies

  • Trade alerts and rationale, delivered in real-time

  • Proprietary educational content

  • You won’t get: sales pitches, outlandish claims, greed-driven speculation





This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
7.2K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden YARP Portfolio, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News