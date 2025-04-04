Put Spread Selling Overlays In Large-Cap Equity Portfolios

Financial advisors seeking efficient, risk-adjusted growth for clients turn to broad-based, low-cost U.S. large-cap index funds. While index funds provide broad market exposure, they do not take advantage of a persistent market inefficiency called the Volatility Risk Premium (VRP), which occurs because investors overpay for downside protection.
A well-designed put spread writing overlay can generate a supplemental income source and enhance long-term risk-adjusted returns. But implementing a put writing strategy independently requires significant expertise in strike selection, contract duration, and risk mitigation.
The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) provides a systematic, risk-managed solution that allows advisors to capture these potential benefits efficiently in a turnkey solution.
Originally published on March 13, 2025
By Shawn Gibson
Rethinking Traditional Equity Exposure
Financial advisors seeking efficient, risk-adjusted growth for clients often turn to broad-based, low-cost U.S. large-cap index funds. While index funds provide broad market exposure, they do not take advantage of
Since 2013, Liquid Strategies has been applying a layer of index option investing to traditional bond and stock portfolios, creating practical solutions for managing clients’ cash flow and growth objectives. Overlay Shares eliminates past inhibitors of overlay adoption to make this strategy available to a broader investment community.