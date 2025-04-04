CoreWeave: Luck Won't Cut It - Reiterate Sell

Summary

  • CoreWeave, Inc. stock is at its one-week anniversary, and it's been a rollercoaster. With the stock up 42% over the past five days, we think this name is still a sell.
  • CRWV stock's higher risk profile is on the back of its high debt, risk of tech obsolescence, and competitive pressures.
  • Microsoft's pullback and global data center halts heighten concerns about CoreWeave's revenue stability despite new deals with OpenAI and potential Google interest.
  • CoreWeave also isn't immune to stark competition from Nebius Group, which offers better pricing, diversified revenue streams, and no debt burden.
  • Despite recent price drops, CoreWeave's high valuation and tariffs pose significant risks, making it a stock to avoid for risk-averse investors.
CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) is up roughly 42% over the past five days, taking its share price from $37.90 at the IPO launch to $53.80 at current levels. The stock price movement tells us a story:

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
9.92K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

