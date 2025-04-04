April 2025 Outlook: Calamos International Small Cap Growth Fund

Calamos Investments
Summary

  • As fiscal spending shifts from the US to abroad, we believe investors are becoming excited about the potential for a pick-up in growth outside the US.
  • We believe international small caps should do particularly well in this environment.
  • The fund remains diversified across a range of cyclical and secular themes, and we are excited that the breadth of opportunities has expanded across the global market, as previously out-of-favor areas of the markets enjoy renewed interest.
  • We believe the opportunity set within Europe continues to evolve and expand, and we’ve increased our exposure to the region, identifying great companies exposed to emerging cyclical tailwinds.

By Nick Niziolek, CFA, Dennis Cogan, CFA, Paul Ryndak, CFA and Kyle Ruge, CFA

During the first quarter of 2025, global markets sharply and quickly reflected the possible commencement of an inflection in investor sentiment to favor ex-US

Calamos Investments
Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives.

