It's been approximately three years since we last weighed in on Bitcoin (BTC-USD), where we argued that certain correlations would lead to sustained momentum. Although it has suffered from a few bumps ever since, Bitcoin has delivered index-beating returns, consequently
Bitcoin: Unexpected Portfolio Optimization Benefits
Summary
- We assessed Bitcoin's application in portfolio optimization with quantitative techniques.
- Surprisingly, by adding Bitcoin to the Global Market Portfolio we were able to maximize Sharpe, Information, and Sortino Ratios.
- Additional consideration was given to lower-risk and heuristic investors, illustrating that Bitcoin likely provides benefits to such investors as a small diversification vehicle.
- On a fundamental level, we think Bitcoin's long-term outlook remains positive on the basis of growing institutional uptake, political support, and more consistent volatility.
- Risks such as time series bias and Bitcoin's perceived fundamental weaknesses should be considered.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.